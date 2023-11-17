Libération
Botola Pro D2

17/11/2023

Voici le programme de la 11è journée de la Botola Pro D2 de football:
 
Samedi à 15h00
SM-RAC
USMO-RBM
CJBG-ASS
CAK-JSM
Dimanche
15h00 : CODM-KACM
15h00 : RCOZ-OCK
17h00 : I.Marrakech-OD
18h00 : DHJ-WAF
 


